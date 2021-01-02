Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana: Secretariat construction work going on at brisk

The construction works of the new Telangana Secretariat complex are going on at a brisk pace and the building would be grand with all facilities and to serve people better, State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:54 IST
Telangana: Secretariat construction work going on at brisk
Reddy, who inspected the progress of ongoing construction, said the works are going on at a fast pace under the supervision of the Roads and Buildings department, with the work agency Shapoorji Pallonji actively taking up the task, according to a release. Image Credit: Pixabay

The construction works of the new Telangana Secretariat complex are going on at a brisk pace and the building would be grand with all facilities and to serve people better, State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Saturday. Reddy, who inspected the progress of ongoing construction, said the works are going on at a fast pace under the supervision of the Roads and Buildings department, with the work agency Shapoorji Pallonji actively taking up the task, according to a release.

The accommodation has been arranged at the site with modern facilities, giving importance to cleanliness, for 2,500 workers, he said. A ready mix plant has been established at the site without having to obtain concrete from outside for construction, he said.

Designs for the building have been finalised after getting them vetted by experts in view of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's directive that the building should be strong and quake-resistant as it is expected to last for about 150 years, he said. The works are going on without compromising on quality and also at a fast pace as Rao suggested the construction be completed in 12 months, he said.

Rao had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Secretariat complex in 2019. The opposition Congress and BJP had attacked the TRS government over the demolition of the Secretariat contending that it had served the needs of the government in undivided Andhra Pradesh, much bigger in size than Telangana.

The TRS, however, stood its ground, saying construction of a new complex is required to effectively cater to present-day requirements and also as a symbol of prestige to the newly-formed state.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC cheated 'Ma, Mati, Manush' in Bengal: Shekhawat

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that the Ma, Mati and Manush mother, motherland and people of West Bengal have been cheated during the Trinamool Congress rule in the state. The BJP leader, during a door-to-door camp...

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after "mild" heart attack

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a mild heart attack and had to undergo a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said. The cricket icon is conscious and his condition i...

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale. The team had been cleared to return to practice on Frida...

Gehlot writes to PM asking for increase in incentive amount given to ASHA workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the incentive amount given to ASHA workers. He said that keeping in mind the important role played by ASHAs in accessing health services at the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021