Telangana: Secretariat construction work going on at brisk

The construction works of the new Telangana Secretariat complex are going on at a brisk pace and the building would be grand with all facilities and to serve people better, State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Saturday. Reddy, who inspected the progress of ongoing construction, said the works are going on at a fast pace under the supervision of the Roads and Buildings department, with the work agency Shapoorji Pallonji actively taking up the task, according to a release.

The accommodation has been arranged at the site with modern facilities, giving importance to cleanliness, for 2,500 workers, he said. A ready mix plant has been established at the site without having to obtain concrete from outside for construction, he said.

Designs for the building have been finalised after getting them vetted by experts in view of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's directive that the building should be strong and quake-resistant as it is expected to last for about 150 years, he said. The works are going on without compromising on quality and also at a fast pace as Rao suggested the construction be completed in 12 months, he said.

Rao had laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Secretariat complex in 2019. The opposition Congress and BJP had attacked the TRS government over the demolition of the Secretariat contending that it had served the needs of the government in undivided Andhra Pradesh, much bigger in size than Telangana.

The TRS, however, stood its ground, saying construction of a new complex is required to effectively cater to present-day requirements and also as a symbol of prestige to the newly-formed state.