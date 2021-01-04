Left Menu
Trump rewarding allies Nunes, Jordan with Medal of Freedom

Kennedy, is meant to recognize those who have made an especially meritorious contribution to national security, world peace or cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. The award comes as Trump has been rewarding supporters with the perks and prestige that come with serving on a host of federal advisory boards and commissions before he leaves office on January 20Jordan, one of the GOP leaders in trying to undermine confidence in the results of the 2020 presidential election, is expected to receive the award next week.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is set to present one of the nation's highest civillian honours to two of his most outspoken congressional allies, California Rep. Devin Nunes and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, as he looks to reward loyalists with just over two weeks left in his term

A White House official confirmed that Trump would present Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday. The former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has been an ardent backer of Trump's during probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the president's 2019 impeachment by the Democratic-led House. The award, established by President John F. Kennedy, is meant to recognize those who have made an "especially meritorious contribution'' to national security, world peace or "cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.'' The award comes as Trump has been rewarding supporters with the perks and prestige that come with serving on a host of federal advisory boards and commissions before he leaves office on January 20

Jordan, one of the GOP leaders in trying to undermine confidence in the results of the 2020 presidential election, is expected to receive the award next week. Trumps intent to present the award to the lawmakers was first reported by The Washington Post.

