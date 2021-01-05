UAE official says Gulf summit to restore Gulf unity

UAE official says Gulf summit to restore Gulf unityReuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-01-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 01:47 IST
A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official said on Monday that a Gulf Arab summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday would restore Gulf unity.
UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post that "more work lies ahead and we are moving in the right direction". His comments came after a senior Trump administration official said a deal aimed at ending a long-running dispute with Qatar would be signed on Tuesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anwar Gargash