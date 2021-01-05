Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC MLA pays 'courtesy visit' to BJP's Kolkata observer

Trinamool Congress MLA Dipak Halder on Tuesday met BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, who was recently appointed the partys observer for Kolkata, at his residence and said that it is a courtesy visit and insisted he does not have any plan to leave the TMC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:17 IST
TMC MLA pays 'courtesy visit' to BJP's Kolkata observer

Trinamool Congress MLA Dipak Halder on Tuesday met BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee, who was recently appointed the party's observer for Kolkata, at his residence and said that it is a 'courtesy visit' and insisted he does not have any plan to leave the TMC. Halder, who had been absent from recent party programmes in Diamond Harbour, his constituency in South 24 Parganas district, was closeted with Chatterjee for around two hours.

Chatterjee was a former TMC heavyweight leader who joined the BJP last year. ''Sovan-da's present political identity as a BJP leader doesn't matter to me. I don't understand Congress, CPIM, BJP or Trinamool. We share a deep personal bond. It is a courtesy visit,'' Halder told reporters while leaving the residence of Chatterjee, a former mayor of Kolkata.

''No no. I don't have any such plan,'' he said when asked if he wants to leave the TMC. Halder was accompanied by Abu Taher, a TMC leader of South 24 Parganas district.

''We came here to meet Dada (Chatterjee), a long term friend of ours, Taher said. There was no word from Chatterjee on the issue.

A senior TMC leader said that there is no reason to read much into the meeting..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-City don't have enough players for League Cup semi, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has a depleted squad for Wednesdays League Cup semi-final at Manchester United because of the impact of a COVID-19 outbreak at the Etihad club. Teams can name nine substitutes on bench in th...

NHL-League sells division naming rights to corporate sponsors

The National Hockey League NHL, which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its divisions for the first time.The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were once na...

Cong relieves Gohil from AICC Bihar in-charge post, appoints Bhakta Charan Das

The Congress on Tuesday relieved senior party leader Shaktisinh Gohil from his duties as the AICCs Bihar in-charge and appointed Bhakta Charan Das in his place. Gohil, who had been the All India Congress Committee AICC in charge of Bihar fo...

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021