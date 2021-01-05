Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt sends foreign minister to Gulf summit amid apparent thaw with Qatar

Egypt joined Gulf allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in severing diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017 over allegations it supports terrorism, a charge Doha denies. Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry flew to the Gulf summit in al-Ula in Saudi Arabia where the Saudi foreign minister said the four nations had agreed to end the boycott.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:45 IST
Egypt sends foreign minister to Gulf summit amid apparent thaw with Qatar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt sent its foreign minister to a summit of Gulf Arab leaders on Tuesday that produced a pledge towards ending a regional dispute with Qatar, while Qatar's finance minister made a rare trip to Cairo. Egypt joined Gulf allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in severing diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in 2017 over allegations it supports terrorism, a charge Doha denies.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry flew to the Gulf summit in al-Ula in Saudi Arabia where the Saudi foreign minister said the four nations had agreed to end the boycott. Egypt's foreign ministry said Shoukry had signed the "al-Ula declaration on Arab reconciliation", but gave no confirmation that it would restore ties.

The Egyptian presidency and foreign ministry have recently softened their tone on the regional dispute, expressing support for reconciliation. But they also said any deal should carry commitments to "non-interference in internal affairs, confronting all threats to the security and stability of Arab countries and peoples, and preserving Arab national security".

In Cairo, Qatari Finance Minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi arrived on a private flight from Doha to attend the inauguration of a luxury hotel developed by Qatari Diar, sources at Cairo airport and Qatari embassy officials said. The completed Nile-side St Regis hotel had long stood idle during the blockade, but it was unclear if the timing of the trip was linked to any wider detente.

When the boycott was announced, Egypt and its allies called on Qatar to cut ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, among other demands. The Islamist group was outlawed in Egypt after then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the ousting of the Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi from the presidency in 2013, before being elected president himself the following year.

Much of the group's senior leadership was jailed in Egypt but other members took refuge abroad in Qatar or its regional ally Turkey. Egypt and the UAE have also found themselves at odds with Turkey and Qatar in Libya, where they have backed opposing factions in a civil conflict.

Two Egyptian intelligence sources told Reuters earlier this week that Egypt was still insisting that Doha cut support for Muslim Brotherhood leaders abroad in return for the restoration of ties with Qatar. (Additional reporting by Abdel Nasser Aboul el-Fadl and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Catherine Evans, William Maclean)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R&B star Akon enters Congo mining sector in JV with state company

A company led by American-Senegalese RB singer Akon has signed a deal to finance a copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint venture with a state miner, according to a contract published by the mines ministry.The...

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a bitter row with Doha at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday to try to shore up an anti-Iran front, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarit...

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021