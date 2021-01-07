Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Four deaths, 52 arrests made after Trump supporters storm U.S. CapitolReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 09:58 IST
Four people died on the U.S. Capitol grounds Wednesday and 52 people have been arrested, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee said Wednesday evening, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.
