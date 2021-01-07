Left Menu
Mexico president urges peaceful resolution to conflicts after mob raids U.S. Capitol

Mexico's president on Thursday said conflicts should be resolved peacefully in response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump seeking to overturn his election defeat. Speaking at a regular news briefing, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government adhered to the principle of non-intervention in the affairs of other countries.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:45 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Speaking at a regular news briefing, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government adhered to the principle of non-intervention in the affairs of other countries. "We're not going to intervene in these matters, which are up to the Americans to resolve, to deal with. That's our policy, that's what I can say," he said, after being asked to comment on the events that provoked widespread outrage in the United States.

But he expressed regret that lives had been lost during the events in Washington on Wednesday, noting that he had always believed that conflicts, whether they were in Mexico or abroad, should be resolved "via dialogue and peaceful means". "We hope there will be peace, that democracy, which is the people's power, will prevail, and that there are liberties," said Lopez Obrador, who in 2006 led massive, peaceful protests in Mexico claiming that he had been robbed of the presidency.

U.S. police said four people died during the chaos in Washington - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 people were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

