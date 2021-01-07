Strengthen party through virtual communication: Poonia to BJP workers

In the run-up to civic body elections in the state, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Thursday called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation through virtual communication.

Elections in-charges should mobilise workers with the idea of “Antyodaya” and show their active participation, Poonia said in a statement.

Poonia also condemned the alleged arrest of health activists in Jaipur.

He said for the past 15 days, ASHAs have been staging a dharna but the state government is neither negotiating nor finding a solution. The government is conspiring to crush the movement, he said.

