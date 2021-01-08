UAE to reopen all entry points with Qatar on Saturday- state news agency

The United Arab Emirates will reopen all of its land, sea and air entry points with Qatar starting Saturday, state news agency (WAM) reported on Friday.

Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia announced a breakthrough in ending a bitter dispute between Gulf Arab states and Qatar at a summit on Tuesday, with its foreign minister saying Riyadh and its allies would restore all ties with Doha severed in mid-2017.

