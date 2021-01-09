Biden says he will lay out groundwork for economic package next week

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said the U.S. jobs report issued on Friday shows Americans need more immediate relief now and that taking action now will help the economy even with deficit financing.

The incoming Democratic president, who will be sworn in on Jan. 20, said more direct relief is needed to families, including $2,000 stimulus checks to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

