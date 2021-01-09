Biden says economic package will be in the trillions of dollars

Biden says economic package will be in the trillions of dollarsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 02:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 01:36 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said his administration's economic package will be in the trillions of dollars and include unemployment insurance and rent forbearance.
"It is necessary to spend the money now," Biden told reporters. "The answer is yes, it will be in the trillions of dollars, an entire package."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)