Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP welcomes new industrial package for J&K

The quantum of assistance is much higher in the proposed scheme as compared to the earlier IDS as the GST-linked incentive alone provides for a maximum of three times of investments in plant and machinery.In addition to this, capital incentive and capital interest subvention have also been provided, he said.Raina lauded the efforts of the officers of the Industries and Commerce department, who worked day and night for the formulation of the policy.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:15 IST
BJP welcomes new industrial package for J&K
Flanked by senior party leaders, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, Raina thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the mega industrial package. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP welcomed the new industrial package for the Union Territory on Saturday, saying employment generation is the underlying theme of the scheme that will give a boost to holistic and balanced development.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a new industrial development scheme (IDS) with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore on Thursday to encourage new investments and take industrial development to the block level.

''For the first time, an industrial package is announced with a commitment up to 2037 to build confidence among the stakeholders...employment generation is the underlying theme of this scheme that will give a boost to a holistic and balanced development of the Union Territory,'' Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina told reporters here.

Flanked by senior party leaders, including former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta, Raina thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the mega industrial package.

''The new scheme will go a long way in ushering an era of socio-economic development of the region as it will generate more employment, both in rural and urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

The BJP leader stressed that the core objective and vision of the scheme is to lay a special emphasis on sustainable development by creating a favourable ecosystem for new investments as also by fostering the existing partners of growth. ''The scheme will attract unprecedented investments and create direct and indirect employment,'' he said.

Raina said for the purpose of equitable and balanced development, the policy lays a special focus on the creation of zones where the industrially-backwards areas will be given higher incentives.

Pointing out that the scheme has a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore and covers a period of about 17 years, he said, ''It covers not only the manufacturing sector but aims to give a major fillip to the service industry as well. The target is to generate employment for 4.5 lakh people in due course of time.'' Raina highlighted that the scheme aspires to take industrial development to the block level in Jammu and Kashmir as well as a substantial expansion of the existing units.

''The scheme has been simplified on the lines of ease of doing business by bringing a major GST-linked incentive that will ensure a less compliance burden. The quantum of assistance is much higher in the proposed scheme as compared to the earlier IDS as the GST-linked incentive alone provides for a maximum of three times of investments in plant and machinery.

''In addition to this, capital incentive and capital interest subvention have also been provided,'' he said.

Raina lauded the efforts of the officers of the Industries and Commerce department, who worked day and night for the formulation of the policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier who transgressed across LAC in Ladakh, second such incident in 3 months

In a second such incident in nearly three months, a Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Contro...

ED court directs AP CM to appear on Jan 11

A court for EnforcementDirectorate ED cases here has directed Andhra Pradesh ChiefMinister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear before it on January11 in connection with an ongoing case involving certainprivate companies.Reddy has been directed ...

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021