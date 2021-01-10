U.S. House Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday

U.S. House Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article on MondayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 01:30 IST
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will introduce legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Representative Ted Lieu said on Saturday.
In a tweet, Lieu, who was an active participant in the December 2019 House impeachment of Trump that ultimately failed in the Senate, said there were now 180 co-sponsors for one new article of impeachment following rioting in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters.
