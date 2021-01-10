Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Capitol police officer who died after violent assault 'loved his job'

His first big assignment was working at former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009. Officer Brian Sicknick had just been sworn in with the U.S. Capitol Police Department, fulfilling a lifelong dream. “He loved his job,” his father, Charles Sicknick, said in an interview with Reuters. “I’ll never get over this.” FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. U.S. House Democrats to introduce Trump impeachment article on Monday

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will introduce legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Representative Ted Lieu said on Saturday. In a tweet, Lieu, who was an active participant in the December 2019 House impeachment of Trump that ultimately failed in the Senate, said there were now 180 co-sponsors for one new article of impeachment following rioting in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters. In Central America, tensions rise as soldiers aim to stop migrants

Guatemalan and Honduran soldiers will be deployed to prevent new U.S.-bound migrant caravans from advancing, military officials said, amid growing desperation among those seeking to cross and signs that some groups will depart later this month. Two devastating hurricanes late last year along with severe economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic have pushed millions of people in the already-poor region closer to hunger, leading to a steady rise in U.S.-bound migration through Mexico. Banished by Twitter, an isolated Trump faces looming impeachment threat

With only days left in his presidency, Donald Trump - silenced by Twitter and shunned by a growing number of Republican officials - faces a renewed drive by Democrats to remove him from office after he incited his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. Democratic members of the House of Representatives will introduce formal articles of impeachment on Monday, Representative Ted Lieu said on Twitter. The California Democrat, who helped draft the charges, said the articles had drawn 180 co-sponsors as of Saturday afternoon. A spokeswoman for Lieu said no Republicans have yet signed on. Florida man photographed carrying Speaker's lectern in Capitol riot arrested by federal marshal

A Florida man photographed carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records. Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night, the records said. Explainer: What crimes can the U.S. Capitol rioters be charged with?

Dozens of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump have been criminally charged in connection with the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol building earlier this week, and many more cases are expected. Five people died as a result of the riot, including a Capitol Police officer. No one has been charged yet in connection with any of those deaths. ICUs clogged on the way in, morgues on the way out in California's COVID crisis

Southern California is so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases that patients are backed up trying to get into hospitals, and corpses get stuck in another logjam once they leave. At one hospital in Orange County, ambulances loaded with patients are lining up outside waiting for space in the intensive care unit, and COVID-19 patients fill the emergency room hallway. White House pushed top federal prosecutor in Atlanta to resign: WSJ

The White House pushed the top federal prosecutor in Atlanta to resign before Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff because President Donald Trump was unhappy that he wasn't doing enough to investigate Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. The Justice Department on Tuesday tapped a new federal prosecutor to lead the Atlanta office, a day after the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung J. “BJay” Pak, abruptly resigned. Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters. Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.

