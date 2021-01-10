Left Menu
Yediyurappa in Delhi, to meet HM Shah to discuss state politics, finalise by-poll candidates

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who reached here Sunday morning, said he will meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the states political scenario and also finalise candidates for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly by-polls.The chief minister, however, did not divulge if they would also deliberate on the much-awaited cabinet rejig in the state.I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka, the CM told reporters after landing in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 12:32 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who reached here Sunday morning, said he will meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the state's political scenario and also finalise candidates for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly by-polls.

The chief minister, however, did not divulge if they would also deliberate on the much-awaited cabinet rejig in the state.

''I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka,'' the CM told reporters after landing in Delhi. ''Recently, we won the gram panchayat elections in a very big way. Within a month's time, we are going to face two parliamentary and an assembly by-polls. We have to finalise the candidates. We will discuss all these issues with Amit Shah and other important leaders,'' he added.

The BJP leader said while his appointment with the home minister is confirmed, he will also try to meet JP Nadda, the party's national president. Asked about the steps taken to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the chief minister said, ''In Karnataka, the COVID-19 situation is under control. We are taking all precautions.'' PTI LUX TIRTIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

