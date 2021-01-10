Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki cremated

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:32 IST
Ex-Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki cremated

Former Union minister andCongress veteran Madhavsinh Solanki, who had served as chiefminister of Gujarat on four occasions, was on Sunday crematedwith full state honours in Ahmedabad.

Solanki (93), a former external affairs minister, diedon Saturday at his residence in Gandhinagar.

His son Bharatsinh Solanki, a former Union minister,performed the rituals at a crematorium here after Solankisenior's mortal remains, wrapped in the Tricolour, werebrought in a procession from Rajiv Bhavan, the headquarters ofthe state unit of the Congress.

Among the several hundred people who joined theprocession were Congress' Gujarat in charge Rajeev Satav,state unit party president Amit Chavda and Leader of theOpposition in Assembly Paresh Dhanani.

Bharatsinh Solanki, who returned from the US on Sundayto perform the last rites, said his father was a ''friend,philosopher and guide''.

''Wherever I am today is because of my father. He wasmy friend, philosopher and guide, always standing by my sidelike a rock. Gujarat knows him very well. In the six decadesof his public life, he served the people,'' said Bharatsinh, aformer president of the Congress in Gujarat.

He said that the people of Gujarat had witnessed a''golden period'' when his father, as a CM, implemented a slewof measures ranging from the mid-day meal scheme in schools toKanya Kelavni (free education for girls in Gujarat), to takingthe state's GDP to over 32 per cent, making it the highest inthe country.

''My father as a CM also ensured the state attains topposition industrially. He managed to get environmentalclearance for the Narmada Dam project, brought the PlanningCommission to the taluka level and also led the party to arecord 149-seat win in the Assembly elections (in 1985),''Bharatsinh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi records 399 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hrs

Delhi registered 399 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count in the national capital to 6,30,200, informed the health department. As per the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Sunday, 12 people lo...

Republican U.S. Senator Toomey says Trump should resign

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey said on Sunday that President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, should resign after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly rampage.I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and...

Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment, Republican support uncertain

Democratic-led efforts to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump for a historic second time gained momentum over the weekend, although it looked far from certain whether enough Republicans would back the move with just days left in his term. D...

SC judgement on pleas seeking review of verdict upholding validity of Aadhaar scheme on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on pleas seeking review of a verdict upholding the Centres flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but striking down some of its provisions, including its linking w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021