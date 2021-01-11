Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixed signals for N.Korean leader's sister as Kim seeks to cement power

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 07:53 IST
Mixed signals for N.Korean leader's sister as Kim seeks to cement power

The name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister was missing from a new list of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo, according to state media KCNA on Monday, sending mixed signals about her status after years of increasing clout. The party held elections on Sunday for its Central Committee during its ongoing multi-year congress which maps out diplomatic, military and economic policy goals over the next five years.

Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister, remained a member of the Central Committee but was not included on its politburo list, KCNA showed, confounding widespread expectations from observers of the reclusive regime. The change came days after Kim Yo Jong took the leadership podium for the first time alongside 38 other executives as the congress kicked off.

Her influence has grown dramatically in recent years, initially as what appeared to be the young leader's personal secretary, and then his special envoy to South Korea and a deputy director of a key party department overseeing personnel and organisational affairs. In 2017, she became only the second woman in patriarchal North Korea to join the exclusive politburo after her aunt Kim Kyong Hui.

"It is too early to draw any conclusion about her status, as she is still a Central Committee member and there's a possibility that she has taken up other important posts," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University in Seoul. 'ONE-MAN RULE'

The committee elected Kim Jong Un general secretary of the party, taking over the title from his late father in a largely symbolic move seen aimed at further cementing his power. The congress "fully approved" a proposal for promoting Kim to the position, KCNA said, calling it "head of the revolution and centre of guidance and unity."

Kim has wielded almost absolute power in dynastically ruled North Korea since taking over following the death of his father Kim Jong Il in 2011. In 2012, the party named Kim Jong Il "eternal general secretary" and Kim Jong Un "the first secretary" at a conference. "Kim's takeover showed his confidence that he has now officially joined the ranks of his father and grandfather," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

"It also indicates his strategic intention to centralise the party system around him and reinforce his one-man rule." The elections also highlighted the stellar rise of Jo Yong Won, who was newly named to the politburo's five-strong presidium and the party's formidable Central Military Commission.

Choe Son Hui, a vice foreign minister who was instrumental in preparing for a second, failed summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019, was demoted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lenovo unveils smart glasses with 1080p displays and 8MP RGB camera

At the virtual CES 2021, Lenovo unveiled ThinkReality A3, a next-generation augmented reality AR solution and one of the most advanced and versatile enterprise smart glasses to arrive in the market, to help transform work across many levels...

South Korea's Moon says will make 'last-ditch' effort for N.Korea breakthrough

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he remains committed to engaging with North Korea, and that cooperation on issues such as anti-epidemic work could help lead to a breakthrough in stalled talks in the last years of his term....

U.S. House Democrats to pursue impeachment if Trump not removed

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats plan a vote on Monday to urge Vice President Mike Pence to take steps to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters deadly storming of the Capitol, before attempting to impeach him...

Mixed signals for N.Korean leader's sister as Kim seeks to cement power

The name of North Korean leader Kim Jong Uns sister was missing from a new list of the ruling Workers Partys powerful politburo, according to state media KCNA on Monday, sending mixed signals about her status after years of increasing clout...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021