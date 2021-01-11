Repeal anti-farmer acts now: Mamata on Shastri's death anniversary

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday targeted the Centre over the newfarm laws, demanding their withdrawal as she paid tribute toformer prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 55th deathanniversary.

Remembering Shastri's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, JaiKisan', Banerjee said farmers are the heroes of the nation.

''Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former primeminister, on his death anniversary. He gave us theinspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We are proud ofour farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of ournation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!,'' shetweeted.

Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition to thenew farm laws, against which farmers are protesting outsideDelhi for weeks. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, has alsoextended support to the protest.

