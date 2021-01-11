Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, kicking off on January 16.This is Modis first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by Indias drug regulator and the announcement of January 16 as the date for the rollout.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:59 IST
PM interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, kicking off on January 16.

This is Modi's first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India's drug regulator and the announcement of January 16 as the date for the rollout. The prime minister has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic's outbreak in the country. India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. On Saturday last week, Modi had reviewed the status of COVID-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories at a high-level meeting where.

Modi has it the world's largest inoculation programme and the first priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat CM flags of L&T-made 91st K9 Vajra-T Gun

Engineering conglomerate Larsen Toubro on Monday said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has flagged off the 91st K9 VAJRA-T Gun from its armoured system complex at Hazira.Maintaining the track record of ahead-of-time deliveries in this M...

MP: Woman gang-raped in Sidhi, rod inserted into private parts

A 45-year-old woman has beengrievously injured after four men allegedly raped her andinserted an iron rod into her private parts in MadhyaPradeshs Sidhi district, police said on Monday.The incident took place on Saturday night followingwhic...

China says WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive Thursday

A World Health Organization WHO team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, Chinese authorities said on Monday.Lack of authorisation from Beijing had delayed ...

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 224 new COVID-19 cases, one deathpushes toll to 1,566 Hyderabad Telangana recorded 224 new COVID-19 cases,pushing the total caseload to 2,90,008, while the death tollrose to 1,566 with one more fatality, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021