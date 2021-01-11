BJP will win over 200 seats in WB Assembly polls: Shahnawaz

BJP national spokesperson SyedShahnawaz Hussain on Monday said his party would win at least200 seats in the West Bengal polls scheduled this year andthat the Trinamool Congress government there under ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee had already started ''packing up''.

Talking to reporters here, Hussain said his party usedto get ''3 to 8 per cent votes'' earlier and then rose to win 18Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general elections.

''This time, we will cross 200 seats in the Assemblypolls. The Mamata Banerjee government has started packing upsensing defeat. Our party workers are also being attacked,'' hesaid.

West Bengal has a 294-member House.

