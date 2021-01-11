Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee has dictatorial attitude like Trump: Dilip Ghosh

When the world is condemning the US President Donald Trump over the Capitol Hill violence last week, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday has compared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Trump saying both have 'dictatorial attitude.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:05 IST
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

When the world is condemning the US President Donald Trump over the Capitol Hill violence last week, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday has compared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Trump saying both have 'dictatorial attitude.' Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Mamataji has a dictatorial attitude like Trump, who does not believe in democracy. There is a possibility of a situation like America in West Bengal after her defeat in the Assembly elections. She will not leave Nabanno. In the past, she had attacked inside the Assembly and broke the chair tables. She had to pay fine for this."

Bengal BJP president's comment came in the backdrop of Capitol Hill incident in Washington on Wednesday when supporters of Trump stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontations with the police. At least five people were killed in the riot. Ghosh accused Bannerjee of anarchy in Bengal, saying there is 'no sign of democracy' in the state as well as in Trinamool Congress (TMC). "This is the reason everyone in her party is leaving and running away," he added.

Blaming the TMC supremo, he further stated, "Mamataji does not allow our leaders to land their helicopters...does not give permission of the fields to address a public rally. Stones were pelted at our national president's convoy." Ghosh emphasised BJP takes election results sportingly and its leaders happily sat on the opposition benches in many states after losing the polls. He exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The State BJP President slammed Banerjee for demanding the withdrawal of the new farm laws. "If Mamataji is truly sympathetic to farmers, then why did she not implement the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state depriving 73 lakh farmers?" pointed out Ghosh. He defended the farm laws terming a 'revolutionary' step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the entire nation is supporting it. "Only a few people are opposing the laws and the Government is holding talks with them," Ghosh asserted.

He also attacked Mamata Banerjee alleging her of doing politics over COVID-19 vaccine. "She has a habit of doing politics in everything. She has changed the names of central schemes in the state to earn credit. For vaccination, she does not have the budget but still making vague statements," claimed Ghosh. His response comes after Banerjee's announcement on Sunday when she claimed that the Trinamool Congress government would provide 'free vaccine to all.'

West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

