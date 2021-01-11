Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-R&A says will not stage any championships at Trump-owned Turnberry course

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:05 IST
Golf-R&A says will not stage any championships at Trump-owned Turnberry course

Golf governing body the R&A said on Monday it will not stage any championships at the Donald Trump-owned Turnberry golf course, hours after the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster was stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship by the PGA of America.

"We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement https://www.randa.org/en/news/2021/01/turnberry-statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Punjab govt to file reply on UP's plea for transfer of Mukhtar Ansari's custody

The Supreme Court on Monday gave two weeks to the Punjab government and gangster Mukhtar Ansari to file a reply on Uttar Pradesh governments plea for transfer of custody of Ansari for appearance before UP court in 10 cases. A bench headed b...

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar returned to training Monday following a one-month absence because of an ankle injury.Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyo...

Portugal considers ordering private hospitals to take COVID patients as deaths hit record

Portugal said it was considering the option of ordering private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients and provide beds and equipment as the country reported a record number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and the most deaths ...

Star Air launches Kalaburagi-Tirupati flight under UDAN scheme

Star Air on Monday launched flights between Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh under the Centres regional connectivity scheme UDAN, the Civil Aviation Ministry said.Star Air was awarded the KalaburagiTirupati route under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021