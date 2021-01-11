Left Menu
Armenia says issue of prisoners of war over Nagorno-Karabakh still unresolved

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:39 IST
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, said that they had yet to resolve issues related to exchanges of prisoners of war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He also said that Armenia was ready to discuss the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan populated mostly by ethnic Armenians.

