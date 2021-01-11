Sikkim assembly adopts resolution for granting ST status to 11 communities

The Sikkim assembly on Mondayadopted a resolution for granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11left-out communities of the state.

The resolution will now be forwarded to the Centre forapproval.

Speaking at the one-day assembly session, ChiefMinister Prem Singh Tamang said it is a long-standing demandof the 11 communities to be granted ST status.

The 11 communities are Thami, Bahun-Chettri (Khas),Sanyasi (Jogi), Newar, Kirat Khambu Rai, Kirat-Dewan, Sunuwar,Gurung, Mangar, Bhujel and Majhi.

The assembly passed the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment)Bill and the Sikkim Industries Licensing (Amendment) Bill.

The House also passed the second supplementary demandsof Rs 503.47 crore for 2020-21 fiscal by a voice vote. It alsopassed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill for the secondsupplementary demands.

Governor Ganga Prasad, while addressing the House,said that the prevailing challenges related to the COVID-19outbreak will not be allowed to derail the state government'sresolve to bring all-round development of the state.

Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha adjourned the House sinedie at the end of the proceedings.

Media was barred from covering the day-long assemblysession due to the pandemic situation.

