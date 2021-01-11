Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim assembly adopts resolution for granting ST status to 11 communities

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:26 IST
Sikkim assembly adopts resolution for granting ST status to 11 communities

The Sikkim assembly on Mondayadopted a resolution for granting Scheduled Tribe status to 11left-out communities of the state.

The resolution will now be forwarded to the Centre forapproval.

Speaking at the one-day assembly session, ChiefMinister Prem Singh Tamang said it is a long-standing demandof the 11 communities to be granted ST status.

The 11 communities are Thami, Bahun-Chettri (Khas),Sanyasi (Jogi), Newar, Kirat Khambu Rai, Kirat-Dewan, Sunuwar,Gurung, Mangar, Bhujel and Majhi.

The assembly passed the Sikkim Panchayat (Amendment)Bill and the Sikkim Industries Licensing (Amendment) Bill.

The House also passed the second supplementary demandsof Rs 503.47 crore for 2020-21 fiscal by a voice vote. It alsopassed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill for the secondsupplementary demands.

Governor Ganga Prasad, while addressing the House,said that the prevailing challenges related to the COVID-19outbreak will not be allowed to derail the state government'sresolve to bring all-round development of the state.

Deputy Speaker Sangay Lepcha adjourned the House sinedie at the end of the proceedings.

Media was barred from covering the day-long assemblysession due to the pandemic situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League records 36 new COVID-19 cases

The Premier League said on Monday that a total of 36 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in two rounds of tests conducted last week. Since the new season kicked off, 207 individuals in the English top-flight have tested positive for th...

Mah:Bird flu detected in samples of crows in village near Beed

Bird flu has been confirmedas the cause behind the death of crows in Muggaon village inBeed district of Maharashtra, prompting the districtadministration to stop transport of eggs and hens out of thevillage, an official said on Monday.Beed ...

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

The European Union is in talks with Moderna to order more of its COVID-19 vaccine despite the company seeking a higher price, and is also trying to close COVID-19 vaccine deals with Valneva and Novavax, according to two EU officials and an ...

Greece launches online vaccination registration

Greece launched an online platform on Monday for people to register for vaccinations as authorities prepare to begin rolling out COVID-19 shots for the general public after a first phase of inoculating top priority groups. Along with other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021