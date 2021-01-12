Left Menu
Bengal guv urges youth to follow ideals of Swami Vivekananda on monk's birth anniv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 20:16 IST
Paying floral tributes to astatue of Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at hisancestral residence here on Tuesday, Governor Jagdeep Dhankharcalled upon the youth of West Bengal to work for the state'sdevelopment, thereby placing it at the top in the country.

Urging everyone to follow the path shown by SwamiVivekananda, he hoped that peace reigns supreme in the state,and people shun anger and hatred.

''I call upon the youth of West Bengal to follow theideals of Swami Vivekananda and facilitate a makeover of thestate in 2021 so that it springs back to the pole position inthe country,'' he maintained.

Dhankhar also said that 2020 has been a challengingyear for the world, the country and also the state as ittaught everyone tough lessons and changed people's psyche.

He insisted that cooperation between the Centre andthe state will lead to the welfare of common people.

The governor also congratulated the state for havingreceived 6.89 lakh Covishield vaccines from Pune on Tuesday,which he maintained is an example of the country's scientificadvancement.

''I believe that 2021 will create a new example oftogetherness. There should not be any place for anger andhatred,'' he said, adding that violence must be shunned andfaith in Constitution restored.

