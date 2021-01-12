Left Menu
U.S. State Dept says Pompeo's trip to Brussels this week canceled

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:14 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that all travel including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Brussels has been canceled, as the agency carried out the transition work for the incoming administration of President-elect Biden.

"We are expecting shortly a plan from the incoming administration identifying the career officials who will remain in positions of responsibility on an acting basis until the Senate confirmation process is complete for incoming officials. As a result, we are cancelling all planned travel this week, including the Secretary’s trip to Europe," the State Department said in a statement.

