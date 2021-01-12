Sawalakhe new head of Maharashtra Congress' women wing

Sawalakhe new head of Maharashtra Congress' women wingPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 23:47 IST
The Congress on Tuesday appointedSandhya Sawalakhe as president of its Maharashtra unit'swomen wing.
Sawalakhe will be replacing Charulata Tokas, thecurrent state women wing chief, it said in a statement.
