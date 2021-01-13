Left Menu
Development News Edition

QUOTES-Reactions to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. This is all about accountability, holding this president accountable" U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT OF COLORADO "He will be impeached twice because he needs to be impeached twice." (Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:21 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE CHAIR JIM MCGOVERN, DEMOCRAT OF MASSACHUSETTS

"We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene and we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the president of the United States. This was a well-organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump." HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STENY HOYER, DEMOCRAT OF MARYLAND

"There are consequences to actions and the actions of the president of the United States demand urgent, clear action by the Congress of the United States." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VAL DEMINGS, DEMOCRAT OF FLORIDA

"We will impeach the president of the United States twice: the first time this has been done in history. This is all about accountability, holding this president accountable" U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT OF COLORADO

"He will be impeached twice because he needs to be impeached twice." (Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Vatican starts COVID-19 vaccinations

The Vatican, the worlds smallest state, began its COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday but it was not clear when Pope Francis would get his shot. A statement said the program started in the atrium of the large hall normally used for pa...

Resolve homebuyers' grievances within three months: UP HC to state govt

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the grievances of homebuyers and their associations within three months of receiving their complaints.A bench of justices Pankaj Naqvi and Piyush Agrawal gave this d...

3 flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines land at Delhi airport

Three flights carrying COVID-19 vaccines from Pune and Hyderabad landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday, its spokesperson said.An Air India plane from Hyderabad arrived at 8.40 am with three boxes for Kurukshetra. A Vistara plane from Hyd...

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell be White House Indo-Pacific coordinator

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to name an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region, a spokeswoman for Bidens transition said on Wednesday.Campbell, who served as the to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021