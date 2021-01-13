QUOTES-Reactions to the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. HOUSE RULES COMMITTEE CHAIR JIM MCGOVERN, DEMOCRAT OF MASSACHUSETTS

"We are debating this historic measure at an actual crime scene and we wouldn't be here if it weren't for the president of the United States. This was a well-organized attack on our country that was incited by Donald Trump." HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STENY HOYER, DEMOCRAT OF MARYLAND

"There are consequences to actions and the actions of the president of the United States demand urgent, clear action by the Congress of the United States." U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VAL DEMINGS, DEMOCRAT OF FLORIDA

"We will impeach the president of the United States twice: the first time this has been done in history. This is all about accountability, holding this president accountable" U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT OF COLORADO

"He will be impeached twice because he needs to be impeached twice." (Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

