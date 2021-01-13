UK looking at ways to protect itself against Brazilian COVID variant, says PM Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at ways to stop a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Brazil from entering Britain. "We are concerned about the new Brazilian variant ... and we're taking steps (to protect the country) ... I think it's fair to say that there are lots of questions we still have about that variant," he told a parliamentary committee.Reuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:13 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government was looking at ways to stop a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Brazil from entering Britain.
"We are concerned about the new Brazilian variant ... and we're taking steps (to protect the country) ... in respect of the Brazilian variant. I think it's fair to say that there are lots of questions we still have about that variant," he told a parliamentary committee.
