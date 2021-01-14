Left Menu
Development News Edition

SCBA president Dushyant Dave resigns with immediate effect

Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA president Dushyant Dave resigned from his post with immediate effect on Thursday saying he has forfeited his right to continue.Acting SCBA Secretary Rohit Panday confirmed the development that the senior advocate has resigned with immediate effect.Dave in his brief letter stated that the tenure of the Executive Committee of SCBA has already ended and it may not be possible to hold virtual elections as per schedule due to reservations held by some lawyers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:02 IST
SCBA president Dushyant Dave resigns with immediate effect

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Dushyant Dave resigned from his post with immediate effect on Thursday saying he has forfeited his right to continue.

Acting SCBA Secretary Rohit Panday confirmed the development that the senior advocate has resigned with immediate effect.

Dave in his brief letter stated that the tenure of the Executive Committee of SCBA has already ended and it may not be possible to hold virtual elections as per schedule ''due to reservations held by some lawyers''. ''Following recent events, I feel that I have forfeited my right to continue at your Leader and so I hereby tender my Resignation from the post of the the President of the SCBA with immediate effect. Our term has already come to an end . ''We sincerely decided to hold virtual election to elect a new body. Now I find it may not be possible to hold them as per the schedule declared by the Election Committee due to reservations held by some of you. I understand their position and have no quarrel with it but to me any further continuation as the President in these circumstances will be morally wrong,'' the letter said.

Dave also expressed his gratitude to all the members of the SCBA.

''I must place on record my deep gratitude to each of you for being part of this EC and contributing immensely during Covid 19, perhaps the greatest challenge to mankind we will ever see in our lifetime. You have done proud to this Institution, the SCBA. It was a privilege to be with you. I wish you all lots of good luck for a better future,'' Dave said in his letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia giving up top FIFA seat, targets new UEFA position

Russia is giving up its place on the FIFA Council and proposing its soccer federation president as a candidate to join the UEFA executive committee, the European soccer body said Thursday.The FIFA seat is being vacated by Alexey Sorokin, wh...

Bird Flu: Delhi CM issues directions to open Ghazipur poultry market after samples test negative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directions to open the Ghazipur poultry market after all 100 samples collected from there tested negative for bird flu.Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with resp...

Pope Francis, ex Pope Benedict both get Covid-19 vaccine - Vatican

Pope Francis and ex Pope Benedict have received the first dose of a vaccine against coronavirus, the Vatican said on Thursday.The 84-year-old pope and the 93-year-old former pope, got their jabs as part of a Vatican vaccination program that...

UK believes Scottish-EU fishing woes are teething problems, minister says

Britain believes post-Brexit customs delays that have prevented Scottish fishermen exporting goods to European market are teething problems and the government is working to resolve them, food and environment minister George Eustice said. Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021