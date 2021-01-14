Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at diverse Biden inauguration

The two will perform at the Jan. 20 event for the incoming 46th U.S. president, which will also feature remarks from a black firefighter from Georgia, a former Youth Poet Laureate, a Catholic priest, and a pastor from Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Lopez will give a musical performance.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:35 IST
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at diverse Biden inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in Washington next week alongside others in what his transition team said would showcase a diverse America. The two will perform at the Jan. 20 event for the incoming 46th U.S. president, which will also feature remarks from a black firefighter from Georgia, a former Youth Poet Laureate, a Catholic priest, and a pastor from Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Lopez will give a musical performance. "They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation," his team said in a statement on Thursday.

The presenters reflect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' "steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation," it added. Their roles come as the Democrat takes over the White House from Republican Donald Trump in a scaled-down event amid the COVID-19 pandemic and growing security concerns after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol seeking to thwart lawmakers' certification of Biden's victory.

The public will not be on hand to watch the swearing-in at the West Front of the Capitol building, now fortified by fencing, barriers and thousands of National Guard Troops. In announcing the inauguration speakers, Biden's transition team cited Lady Gaga's advocacy of LGBTQ rights and health issues, and Lopez's work raising awareness about the disproportionate impact of the novel coronavirus on Latinos.

Other speakers include career firefighter Andrea Hall of Fulton County, Georgia, and Los Angeles native 2017 National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. Former Georgetown University President Father Leo O’Donovan and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church - both close to the Biden family - will also speak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ranchi Police arrests main accused in Ormanjhi beheading case

The Ranchi police arrested an accused on Thursday in a murder case of a woman whose beheaded body was recovered from Ormanjhi area of Ranchi. Ranchi police have arrested the main accused Sheikh Bilal who allegedly beheaded a lady and dumped...

A sanitation worker likely to get 1st COVID-19 vaccine in MP

The first dose of COVID-19vaccine is likely to be given to a cleanliness worker inMadhya Pradesh on January 16 as a mark of respect for servicesrendered by sanitation workers during the pandemic, ChiefMinister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicate...

Nawab Malik's son-in-law sent to NCB custody till January 18 in drugs case

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law, Sameer Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Wednesday in connection with a drug case, has been sent to NCB custody till January 18. Earlier today, Sameer was sent for a ...

U.S. banking regulator picks fight with Wall Street in finalizing "fair access" rule

A leading U.S. bank regulator finalized a rule Thursday that prohibits large banks from refusing to lend to certain business sectors, after Republicans voiced frustration at what they saw as a reluctance by banks to finance gun makers and e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021