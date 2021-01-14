Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fourth U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after U.S. Capitol attack

The 66-year-old New York City Democrat said he received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine last week but noted that vaccinations take time to become effective. "I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines," Espaillat wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:36 IST
Fourth U.S. lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 after U.S. Capitol attack

U.S. Representative Andriano Espaillat on Thursday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth member of Congress to announce they had contracted the coronavirus following a mob attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

"I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote on Twitter. Espaillat is the latest lawmaker to test positive for the coronavirus in what has become a partisan issue, with Democrats blaming Republicans for not wearing masks while sheltering in secure areas on Jan. 6, as violent supporters of Republican President Donald Trump stormed the building.

But only Democrats have reported testing positive as a result of the emergency so far. The 66-year-old New York City Democrat said he received a second dose of coronavirus vaccine last week but noted that vaccinations take time to become effective.

"I have continued to be tested regularly, wear my mask and follow the recommended guidelines," Espaillat wrote on Twitter. "I will continue my duties representing New York’s 13th congressional district remotely until I have received clearance from my doctor."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

3,579 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 70 deaths

Maharashtras COVID-19 caseload rose to 19,81,623 on Thursday as it recorded 3,579 newinfections, a state health official said.The state also reported 70 deaths during the day,taking the overall death toll to 50,291, he said.As many as 3,309...

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81

By Jordan Moreau Jan 14 Variety.com - Siegfried Fischbacher, who worked with Roy Horn to create the famous animal training and magic duo of Siegfried Roy, has died, according to the Associated Press and German outlets. He was 81.Fischbache...

Russian prison service says it will seek Kremlin critic Navalny's arrest

Moscows prison service said on Thursday it would take all measures necessary to arrest Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he returns to Russia this weekend, a move that could be a prelude to him being jailed for three-and-a-half years.Nava...

Bird flu: Ban on sale, storage of poultry products lifted in Delhi after samples test negative

All the three municipal corporations in the national capital lifted the ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat on Thursday, within 24 hours of its imposition, after 100 samples taken from Asias largest chicken mandi in Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021