Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi says he's in 'good health' after hospitalisation

Ex-Italian PM Berlusconi says he's in 'good health' after hospitalisationReuters | Rome | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:55 IST
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said he was in good health after being admitted to hospital in Monaco because of heart problems on Thursday.
"I am in good health. Due to the prudence of my doctors I had to go to hospital for some checks," he said in a statement.
Berlusconi added that he was in contact with his staff as Italy deals with the political crisis threatening to bring down the cabinet led by Giuseppe Conte amid the coronavirus pandemic.
