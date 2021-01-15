Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. chief Guterres tries again to appoint a Libya mediator

He has also served as the U.N. special envoy in Afghanistan and Iraq. The planned appointment of Kubis comes after the Security Council approved in December a plan by Guterres' to name Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov to the Libya role.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 01:08 IST
U.N. chief Guterres tries again to appoint a Libya mediator
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to appoint veteran diplomat Jan Kubis as his envoy in Libya nearly a year after the last mediator stepped down, according to a letter to the U.N. Security Council seen by Reuters on Thursday.

If there are no objections by any of the 15-member council by Friday evening, Kubis will succeed Ghassan Salame, who quit the role in March last year due to stress. Salame's deputy Stephanie Williams has been acting Libya envoy. Kubis, a former Slovakian foreign minister, is currently the U.N. special coordinator for Lebanon. He has also served as the U.N. special envoy in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The planned appointment of Kubis comes after the Security Council approved in December a plan by Guterres' to name Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov to the Libya role. But a week later Mladenov said he could not take up the position due to "personal and family reasons." That followed months of disagreement in the Security Council over a U.S. push to split the role to have one person run the U.N. political mission and a special envoy to focus on mediation. The council eventually agreed to that proposal in September.

The proposed appointment of Mladenov - who was then the U.N. Middle East envoy - was delayed, said diplomats, because some council members wanted Guterres to first name who would succeed Mladenov as mediator between Israel and the Palestinians. In December the council approved Norwegian Tor Wennesland to replace Mladenov.

Libya descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In October, the two major sides in the country's war - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) - agreed a ceasefire. Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while the government is backed by Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Senior U.S. Justice officials pushed family separations, watchdog finds

Senior leadership at the U.S. Department of Justice, including former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, knew that a 2018 policy that called for prosecutions of all migrants who crossed the border unlawfully would lead to family separations, a...

Forty-six civilians feared killed in eastern Congo attack, official says

Forty-six civilians are reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior provincial official said on Thursday. Local security forces have been dispatche...

Barking up the right tree: Petco shares surge in Nasdaq return

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc jumped as much as 72.7 in their market debut on Thursday, giving the U.S. pet supplies retailer a market capitalization of 6.81 billion. The companys shares opened at 26, 44.4 above its initial pub...

Israel: Ensure equal COVID-19 vaccine access to Palestinians – UN Independent experts

In this early stage of the worldwide inoculation programme, Israel has delivered the vaccines to a higher percentage of its citizens than any other country, said Special Rapporteurs Michael Lynk and Tlaleng Mofokeng. While noting that Isr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021