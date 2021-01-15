Left Menu
Development News Edition

In voting to impeach, SC's Rice acknowledges political risk

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 15-01-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 09:25 IST
In voting to impeach, SC's Rice acknowledges political risk

US Rep Tom Rice, who hid in an office as rioters overran the US Capitol last week, acknowledged Thursday that his vote to impeach President Donald Trump could cost him reelection as a conservative Republican but said Trump's failure to calm the mob left him no other choice.

Rice represents a South Carolina district fiercely loyal to Trump, yet on Wednesday night, the congressman became one of just 10 Republicans to join Democrats in voting to impeach the president, in a stunning reversal from his position days earlier.

The rare Republican votes to make Trump only the first president ever impeached twice drew angry outbursts and calls to state Republicans that made clear that splitting from Trump could come at a heavy political price.

Interviewed by The Associated Press, Rice said he ultimately came to the conclusion that what he characterized as Trump's inaction during last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol gave him only one clear path forward: impeachment.

Huddling in another congressman's office as the Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol, Rice said he watched television coverage and, surmising the president was seeing the same violent images, wondered why Trump hadn't addressed the nation to urge calm and plead with his supporters to stop.

“I can't imagine another president in my lifetime that would not have tried to intervene there, would not have tried to say, 'Hey, this needs to stop, and you need to go home,'” Rice told AP.

“For him to sit there and watch TV, and watch these policemen being beaten up, and the Capitol being stormed, and not to be very aggressive about ... getting out there and trying to speak to these people himself, is just beyond my imagination.” Just hours earlier that day, Trump had called, at a rally in Washington, for the same supporters to “flight like hell” against certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Players arrive for Australian Open; straight into quarantine

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka was among the earliest arrivals into Melbourne on one of the 15 charter flights bringing players and officials into the city for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.And she ...

US rejects UN plea to reverse Yemen rebel terror designation

The UN chief and top officials urged the United States on Thursday to reverse its decision to declare Yemens Iran-backed rebels a terrorist group to prevent massive famine and death in the conflict-torn Arab nation but the Trump administra...

ANALYSIS-Less for more in Turkey: costly food starves economic rebound

Food has become so expensive in Turkey that some people are spending what money they have to stock up on rice and pasta to avoid swallowing even higher prices in the months ahead.Parents have switched to discount baby biscuits, the cost of ...

Entertainment News Roundup: Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict; Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflictHollywoods Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, orga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021