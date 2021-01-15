Michael Cohen writes foreword for Trump impeachment book

Left Menu
A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trumps second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.Skyhorse Publishing announced that The Second Impeachment Report Materials in Support of H.

A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump's second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate — former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

Skyhorse Publishing announced that “The Second Impeachment Report: Materials in Support of H. Res. 24, Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for High Crimes and Misdemeanours by the US House Committee on the Judiciary'' will come out February 9.

Publishers do not require permission to release Congressional reports as books because they are not copyrighted.

The House impeached Trump earlier this week on a single charge, incitement of insurrection, over his role in last week's bloody attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump also was impeached a year ago for pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate President-elect Joe Biden. The Senate voted to acquit him.

Cohen already has written a book about his falling out with Trump, the bestselling “Disloyal.” In his foreword to the new book, he writes, “We should never have to call Donald Trump 'Mr. President' again after January 20, 2021.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

