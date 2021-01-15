UK's Sunak says November GDP fall shows challenge for economy

Britain's economy looks set for tough times ahead, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday after official figures showed the economy shrank for the first time in seven months in November.

“It’s clear things will get harder before they get better and today’s figures highlight the scale of the challenge we face," Sunak said in a statement.

"But there are reasons to be hopeful - our vaccine roll-out is well underway and ... we’re creating new opportunities for those most in need," he added.

