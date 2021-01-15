Left Menu
Naik's condition has "improved a lot : Sawant; PM dials him

His condition is improving dayby day, said Sawant.The CM was talking to reporters after accompanyingVice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who met the minister for AYUSHand defence at the hospital.Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade was alsopresent.The chief minister said Naidu spoke to Naik 68, aLok Sabha MP from Goa, and asked him to take care of hishealth.He will recover fast.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:19 IST
The health condition of Unionminister Shripad Naik, recuperating at a hospital here aftergetting injured in a road accident, has improved a lot andhe has shifted to ''normal diet'', Goa Chief Minister PramodSawant said on Friday.

Naik was admitted to the government-run Goa MedicalCollege and Hospital (GMCH) near here on Monday night after hewas seriously injured in the road accident in adjoiningKarnataka. His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

''Naik's condition has improved a lot and all hishealth parameters are stable. In some days, he will bedischarged from the hospital. His condition is improving dayby day, said Sawant.

The CM was talking to reporters after accompanyingVice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who met the minister for AYUSHand defence at the hospital.

Goa BJP President Sadanand Shet Tanavade was alsopresent.

The chief minister said Naidu spoke to Naik (68), aLok Sabha MP from Goa, and asked him to take care of hishealth.

He will recover fast. The hospital will shortly starthis physiotherapy sessions, Sawant said, adding Naik shiftedto normal diet on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoketo Naik over the phone and enquired about his health.

Naik's office here stated that Modi called up the BJPleader minutes before Naidu met the Union minister.

''During a short telephonic conversation, the PM askedNaik to take care of his health,'' Naik's Officer on SpecialDuty (OSD) Suraj Naik said.

