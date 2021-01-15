HIGHLIGHTS NORTH 4.45 PM

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DES22 HR-CONG-PROTEST Hooda, several other Haryana Cong leaders detained during march to Raj Bhawan Chandigarh: Several Haryana Congress leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Sing Hooda, marched towards the Raj Bhawan on Friday to protest against the Centre's farm laws and hike in fuel prices, but were detained by the police.

DES11 UP-CONG PROTEST UPCC president, Cong workers detained during protest against farm laws in UP Lucknow: Congress workers, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, were on Friday taken into custody while trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan here as part of the party's 'Kisan Adhikar Diwas' programme against the new farm laws.

DES17 UP-AKHILESH SP slams BJP govt over farm laws Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at the ruling BJP over the new farm laws and accused it of extending benefits to a handful of people at the cost of poor farmers.

DES12 UP-EXBJP-LEADER-ARREST UP: 9 more victims identified as police probe sexual abuse case against expelled BJP functionary Jalaun (UP): The police here have identified nine more victims, including seven minors, on the basis of data recovered from a laptop and other devices seized from an expelled BJP office-bearer arrested on charges of sexually exploiting two children, an official said on Friday.

DEL21 UP-SHARMA BJP BJP names former IAS officer AK Sharma its MLC candidate in UP New Delhi: Former IAS officer Arvind Kumar Sharma, considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was on Friday named BJP's candidate for the upcoming legislative council polls in Uttar Pradesh.

DES23 UP-VIRUS-CASES 482 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,95,614; death toll 8,558 Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,558 on Friday with 15 more fatalities, while 482 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,95,614, an official here said.

DEL51 RJ-KOTA-INSTITUTES 10 months on, Kota's coaching business raring to reopen Kota (Raj): The Kota coaching industry is set to restart from January 18 following the Rajasthan government’s nod to reopen schools and other educational institutes with some restrictions after almost 10 months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

DES14 UKD-VIRUS-STRAIN Man tests positive for new coronavirus strain in U'khand; first case in state Dehradun: A man here has tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus and this the first such case in Uttarakhand, a health official said on Friday.

