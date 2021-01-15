Ugandan president reported leading in early election results

Left Menu
Ugandas electoral commission said Friday that President Yoweri Museveni led in Thursdays election based on results from roughly a third of polling stations, receiving 65 per cent of ballots while top opposition candidate Bobi Wine had 27 per cent.

Uganda's electoral commission said Friday that President Yoweri Museveni led in Thursday's election based on results from roughly a third of polling stations, receiving 65 per cent of ballots while top opposition candidate Bobi Wine had 27 per cent. Final results are expected Saturday afternoon.

Wine, a popular singer-turned-lawmaker half the president's age, alleged that the vote in the East African country was rigged.

“Whatever is being declared is a total sham,” he told reporters, while there was a heavy police presence near his home. He referred to himself as the “president-elect.” The electoral commission said the burden is on him to prove his allegations. Wine said he would provide evidence of pre-ticked ballots and other irregularities once internet access in Uganda — cut on the eve of the vote — is restored.

“We secured a comfortable victory,” Wine said. “I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far.” He was considering “peaceful and nonviolent protests” over the declared results and said “every legal option is on the table.” Candidates can challenge election results at the Supreme Court.

The elections generational clash has been widely watched in many African countries where booming youthful populations express frustration with longtime leaders amid the stresses of high unemployment and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda's largely peaceful vote followed a violent campaign period in which Wine was arrested multiple times on various charges, but never convicted, and saw dozens of his party members detained. He has said he feared for his life.

Observers have reported problems monitoring the vote, including obtaining accreditation. Charity Ahimbisibwe, the team leader at the leading Uganda-based election observer group, said Friday she had been arrested while meeting with a journalist in a hotel in the capital, Kampala.

She said she was taken to a police station where she was yet to be informed of the charges.

Internet access remained cut after the government ordered it Wednesday evening, but the electoral commission asserted that it will have no effect on the process. Meanwhile, Ugandans reported trouble as the internet shutdown disrupted mobile money payments.

The electoral commission said Museveni had 2.2 million votes so far while Wine had more than 941,000. It noted 3.5 million votes so far, or 19 per cent of registered voters.

Museveni has led Uganda since 1986 and still has support among some in Uganda for bringing stability.

A longtime U.S. security ally, he once criticized African leaders who refused to step aside but has since overseen the removal of term limits and an age limit on the presidency.

