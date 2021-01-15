Left Menu
MVA govt strong, allegations won't affect it: Sanjay Raut

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:21 IST
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:21 IST

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut onFriday said Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governmentis strong and allegations concerning some ministers won'taffect its stability.

A woman has alleged that NCP minister Dhananjay Munderaped her, and NCB has arrested the son-in-law of another NCPminister Nawab Malik, in a drugs case, prompting the BJP toseek action against these ministers.

Talking to reporters after meeting NCP chief SharadPawar, Raut said it is the job of the opposition party to seekresignations every day.

''If this yardstick were to be applied, then one caneven demand the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modidaily over the ongoing farmers protests,'' he said.

Raut said Munde's resignation should not be soughtimmediately, and pitched for a detailed probe into the matter.

Former Congress MLA Krishna Hegde, now with the BJP,and MNS worker Manish Dhuri have also accused the woman ofharassing them. Hegde claimed she was trying to set up ahoney-trap.

Stating that Maharashtra never witnessed the practiceof honey-trap, Raut said, ''The kind of politics being playedsince the last year, of defaming and mud-slinging, will defameMaharashtra's political culture and not any individual.'' Asked about the claim that his wife Varsha Raut repaida Rs 55 lakh ''friendly loan'' she had taken from a bank scamaccuseds wife soon after the Enforcement Directorate summonedher to seek an explanation, Raut quipped, ''there is no need torespond to every allegation.'' The Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congressis strong no matter how many allegations the opposition partylevels, Raut said.

Asked if the allegations against MVA leaders havedamaged the ruling alliance, Raut replied, ''absolutely not''.

Raut said he met Pawar at the latter's residence hereto invite him for his daughters engagement ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

