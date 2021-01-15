Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naik recovering well, doctor says; PM Modi also dials

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is onGoa visit, also met Naik.In a medical bulletin, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekarsaid that the minister was recovering well.All his vital parameters including blood pressure,pulse rate and oxygen saturation are within normal limits.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:53 IST
Naik recovering well, doctor says; PM Modi also dials

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naikis recovering well and his vital parameters are normal, GoaMedical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Saturday evening.

Naik, injured seriously in a car accident, has beenadmitted at the state-run GMCH near here since Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoketo Naik over phone. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is onGoa visit, also met Naik.

In a medical bulletin, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekarsaid that the minister was recovering well.

''All his vital parameters including blood pressure,pulse rate and oxygen saturation are within normal limits. Hestill continues to be on High Flow Nasal Cannulaoxygenation system,'' Bandekar said.

''(Reports of) Blood tests and urine tests conductedtoday are all within normal limits,'' he said.

''Left elbow passive mobilization has been startedtoday. Bed side sitting and lower limb mobilization havebeen done by physiotherapists,'' the bulletin said.

Naik was admitted to GMCH on Monday night after he wasseriously injured in a road accident in adjoiningKarnataka. His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

''Naik's condition has improved a lot and all hishealth parameters are stable. In some days, he will bedischarged from the hospital,'' Goa Chief Minister PramodSawant told reporters earlier in the day.

Sawant acompanied Vice President Naidu who met theminister at the hospital.

Before that, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Naik overphone and enquired about his health.

''During a short conversation, the PM asked Naik totake care of his health,'' Naik's Officer on Special Duty (OSD)Suraj Naik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM seeks free COVID-19 vaccine for poor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking free COVID-19 vaccination for the poor in the state.The chief minister acknowledged the receipt of 2,04,500 doses of Covishield vaccine and also ...

Punjab reports first suspected case of bird flu, samples sent to Bhopal for confirmation

Punjab on Friday reported its first suspected cases of bird flu with samples from two poultry farms in Mohali testing positive for avian influenza.The samples have now been sent to a Bhopal facility for confirmation. According to an officia...

Tata Power-DDL bags Asia-Pacific WEPs Awards

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has bagged the UN Women 2020 Asia-Pacific Womens Empowerment Principles WEPs Awards under two categories, the company said in a statement on Friday.The awards were announced at a virtual ceremony organi...

APEDA organises buyer-seller meet to strengthen India-Azerbaijan ties in Basmati rice export

Agri exports body APEDA organised a Virtual Buyer Seller Meet VBSM in association with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan on Friday, bringing together stakeholders for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Azerbaijan in the ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021