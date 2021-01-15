Naik recovering well, doctor says; PM Modi also dials

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naikis recovering well and his vital parameters are normal, GoaMedical College and Hospital (GMCH) said on Saturday evening.

Naik, injured seriously in a car accident, has beenadmitted at the state-run GMCH near here since Monday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoketo Naik over phone. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is onGoa visit, also met Naik.

In a medical bulletin, GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekarsaid that the minister was recovering well.

''All his vital parameters including blood pressure,pulse rate and oxygen saturation are within normal limits. Hestill continues to be on High Flow Nasal Cannulaoxygenation system,'' Bandekar said.

''(Reports of) Blood tests and urine tests conductedtoday are all within normal limits,'' he said.

''Left elbow passive mobilization has been startedtoday. Bed side sitting and lower limb mobilization havebeen done by physiotherapists,'' the bulletin said.

Naik was admitted to GMCH on Monday night after he wasseriously injured in a road accident in adjoiningKarnataka. His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

''Naik's condition has improved a lot and all hishealth parameters are stable. In some days, he will bedischarged from the hospital,'' Goa Chief Minister PramodSawant told reporters earlier in the day.

Sawant acompanied Vice President Naidu who met theminister at the hospital.

Before that, Prime Minister Modi spoke to Naik overphone and enquired about his health.

''During a short conversation, the PM asked Naik totake care of his health,'' Naik's Officer on Special Duty (OSD)Suraj Naik said.

