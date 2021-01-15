Left Menu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidus family have already contributed over Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the temple.Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat performed a puja at the Valmiki temple in the national capital.The biggest contribution of over Rs one crore came from Surendra Bahadur Singh, former MLA of Tezgaon in Baiswara district of Rae Bareli, who donated a cheque of Rs 1,11,11,111 to Champat Rai, VHPs vice president and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Prez, VP, CMs contribute towards Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind contributed over Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's family have already contributed over Rs 5 lakh for the construction of the temple.

Earlier in the day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat performed a puja at the Valmiki temple in the national capital.

The biggest contribution of over Rs one crore came from Surendra Bahadur Singh, former MLA of Tezgaon in Baiswara district of Rae Bareli, who donated a cheque of Rs 1,11,11,111 to Champat Rai, VHP's vice president and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), part of the RSS-led ideological family, was at the forefront of the Ram Mandir construction movement. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra rust has mandated the VHP to collect funds for the temple's construction. ''The VHP today started its campaign for collection of funds for the construction of the temple by receiving Rs 5,00,100 from the first person of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind on his and his family's behalf,'' its international working President Alok Kumar told PTI.

Naidu's wife Usha Naidu has already contributed Rs 5,11,116 on behalf of the entire family for the construction of the temple.

To receive donation from the President, treasurer of the Temple Trust Govind Dev Giri, VHP's Alok Kumar, trustee of the trust and former principal secretary to Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra and RSS's Delhi leader Kulbhushan Ahuja met Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

According to reports, contributions were also made by governors and chief ministers across the country. A VHP delegation also met Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and received Rs 1.21 lakh as donation for the construction of the temple, while state chief minister also gave Rs contributed 1.51 lakh. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel and Governors of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand also gave their contributions to the visiting VHP delegations.

