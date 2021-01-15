Maha Cong to protest against Centre's farm laws on Saturday

The Maharashtra Congress will''gherao'' Raj Bhavan in Nagpur on Saturday to demand withdrawalof the Centre's new farm laws and protest against fuel pricehikes, state unit chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Friday.

He said the party will observe the day as 'KisanAdhikar Divas' across the state.

''@INCMaharashtra workers will 'Gherao' the Raj Bhavanin Nagpur to demand that the draconian farm laws be repealedand also to protest against the frequent fuel price hikesbeing done by the Modi govt,'' Thorat tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)