Biden says he feels safe ahead of his inauguration

Biden says he feels safe ahead of his inaugurationReuters | Wilmington | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:52 IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Friday that he feels safe taking his oath of office publicly next week.
After speaking about his COVID-19 vaccination plan, a reporter asked Biden if he feels comfortable despite intelligence briefings outlining Inauguration Day security threats.
"Yes," Biden said.
