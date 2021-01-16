US designates UAE, Bahrain as 'major strategic partners'

The United States has designated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain as its major strategic partners, the White House announced, amid preparations for a transition from the Donald Trump administration to that of President-elect Joe Biden.

The announcement was made by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany here.

''Today, we are announcing the designation of both the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain as 'Major Security Partners' of the United States,'' McEnany said on Friday.

The designation of a 'Major Security Partner' is a status unique to the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, she added.

''It recognises our exceptional security partnership — exemplified by their hosting thousands of United States soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines — and the commitment of each country to countering violent extremism across the region. Most notably, both countries have participated in numerous United States-led coalitions over the past 30 years,'' McEnany said.

''Today's decision demonstrates a new level of partnership between the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom Bahrain, and represents an enduring commitment to economic and security cooperation. It also reflects their extraordinary courage, determination, and leadership in entering into the Abraham Accords,'' the press secretary said.

