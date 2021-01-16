Modi quotes eminent Telugu writer Gurajada Apparao in COVID-19 vaccine rollout speech

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday quoted renowned Telugu writer and poet Gurajada Apparao during the launch of nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination programme, to drive home his point of helping others selflessly. Sontha labham kontha manuko, porugu vadiki thodupadavoy. Desamante matti kadoyi, desamante manushuloy, Modirecalled the famous quote of Apparao, which is part of the writer's poetry. The quote translates into English as Forego your self-interest to some extent and help neighbors.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 15:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The quote translates into English as 'Forego your self-interest to some extent and help neighbors. Nation does not mean just mud and soil, but people.' Gurajada Apparao, who lived between 1862 and 1915, was born in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh and lived in nearby Vizianagaram.

Among his several writings, 'Kanyasulkam', written in1892 is the most popular one.

Modi on Saturday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country and asserted that the made-in-India vaccines being rolled out will ensure a ''decisive victory'' for the country over the coronavirus pandemic.

