Wait for your turn to get vaccinated, beware of rumours: CM Yogi to people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the people to remain alert for rumours regarding COVID-19 vaccines and wait for their turn to get themselves vaccinated.Healthcare workers at the frontline of Indias COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the worlds largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.Today is a day of immense happiness and excitement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the people to remain alert for rumours regarding COVID-19 vaccines and wait for their turn to get themselves vaccinated.

Healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle got their first jabs on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the world's largest vaccination drive against the pandemic.

''Today is a day of immense happiness and excitement. India is the first country which has launched two vaccines,'' Chief Minister Adityanath said here.

The chief minister visited the Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow in the morning and reviewed the vaccination drive where the first doses were administered to Dr Praveen Kumar and staff nurse Geeta Devi. Adityanath also interacted with the staff of the hospital.

''I have just met the health workers who have got vaccinated and they are all fine,'' he said told newspersons.

''I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this achievement and thank the scientists of the country. At this point of time, when the country is moving ahead in this battle against a pandemic, some people with vested interests are spreading rumours about the coronavirus vaccine,'' he said.

''There is a need to avoid any kind of rumour and people should wait for their turn. We have also to remain alert for the people who are spreading rumours,'' the chief minister said.

The vaccine developed in the country is very effective and also reasonably priced, he said, emphasising the need for people to maintain COVID protocol and social distancing even after getting vaccinated.

The CM said that vaccination also carried forward PM Modi's resolution of `Make in India'.

''Those who have been administered the vaccine today will get the second dose after 28 days. People should wait for their turn as everyone's sequence has been set. We have to break the virus chain,'' he said.

Geeta Devi, the staff nurse of Balrampur hospital, who took the first shot of the vaccine said she was initially scared but after taking the dose, ''I am feeling completely fine''.

According to state Medical and Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, the vaccination in the first phase started at 317 centres and 31,700 health workers are being vaccinated on the first day.

All necessary arrangements as well as security are in place for the vaccination, the minister had said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

