Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey.

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 23:23 IST
Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Guatemalan security forces on Sunday used sticks and tear gas to beat back a large migrant caravan bound for the United States, just days before the advent of a new U.S. administration, which urged travelers to abandon the journey. Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, have entered Guatemala since Friday, authorities say, fleeing poverty and violence in a region hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.

The caravan was met by around 3,000 Guatemalan security officials mustered in the village of Vado Hondo in eastern Guatemala, leading to the clashes on Sunday morning. Video footage shared by the Guatemalan government showed hundreds of migrants pressing into a wall of security forces, which used sticks to repel the surge. An unspecified number of people have been injured, authorities said.

During the melee, security forces fired off a tear gas canister and used a stun grenade to disperse the crowd, a Reuters photographer said. Between Friday and Saturday, Guatemala had sent back almost 1,000 migrants entering from Honduras, the Guatemalan government said, as the caravan tried to advance toward Mexico.

The caravan is likely to come under more pressure in Mexico. On Saturday evening, the Mexican foreign ministry pressed Central American authorities to halt the caravan's progress, pointing to the need to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mexico, it said, was committed to orderly and regulated migration and would oppose any form of unauthorized entry. The first migrant caravan of the year comes less than a week before Democratic U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes power, promising a more humane approach to migration, in contrast to outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's hard-line policies.

A Biden transition official, speaking on background, advised people not to make for the United States. "Overcoming the challenges created by the chaotic and cruel policies of the last four years, and those presented by COVID-19, will take time," said the official.

"In the meantime, the journey to the United States remains extraordinarily dangerous, and those in the region should not believe anyone peddling the lie that our border will be open to everyone next month," the official added. The incoming administration will work to address the root causes of migration, expand lawful pathways and rethink asylum processing, the official said.

Mexican and Central American authorities have coordinated security and public health measures in a bid to deter mass movement of people across the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.Russias FSIN prison authori...

In final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes

Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. The planned construction, on land captured by Israel in...

J'khand: Order to withhold salaries of unvaccinated govt staffers withdrawn after backlash

An order issued bysenior health officials of Jharkhands Koderma districtwarning government employees not turning up for COVIDvaccination of withholding salaries till they were immunisedwas withdrawn on Sunday after a backlash.The order, iss...

NCP minister targets Shiv Sena over bad condition of roads

Maharashtra cabinet minister andNCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday indirectly targeted theShiv Sena over bad condition of roads in Kalyan in Thanedistrict.The NCP is the second key constituent in the ShivSena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021