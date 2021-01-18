Italy's senator for life Segre will vote in favour of Conte govt - paper

Italian senator for life Liliana Segre said she will vote in favour of the coalition government led by Giuseppe Conte at a key vote in Senate on Tuesday.

"I have decided to give my confidence (vote) to the government. I found this sudden political crisis completely incomprehensible," Segre told newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano in an interview. The 90-year old Holocaust survivor added she was indignant about the current situation.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces two days of parliamentary votes that will decide if his fragile coalition can cling to power or has lost its majority after a junior partner quit the cabinet in a row over his handling of the twin coronavirus and economic crises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)